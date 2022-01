A man was charged in Lowestoft for possession of a lock knife. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged for possession of a knife in Lowestoft.

The man was found with a lock knife after a stop and search by Lowestoft Police in Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft at 8pm on Friday (January 14).

He was then arrested and taken to custody where he was later charged.

The arrest was made while officers were on anti-social behaviour patrols in the area.