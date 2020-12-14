Drug user dodges jail sentence because of Covid

Published: 1:26 PM December 14, 2020

A vulnerable addict found with drugs has been given another chance by a judge because of the Covid pandemic.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Charles Wood's Norwich home was regularly used by other drug users exploiting his frail condition.

Wood, 59, who uses a mobility scooter, was given a 20-week suspended sentence in February for allowing his home in Philadelphia Lane to be used by county lines drug dealers.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said that when police visited his address in May they found other drug users and a small amount of heroin and cocaine which Wood admitted was his.

Wood admitted possession of class A drugs in breach of his order.

Judge Stephen Holt imposed a further four-week jail term suspended for two years as he said with the Covid pandemic prison should be the last place he should go.

He told him it would not be a "good idea" to send someone in his condition aged 59 into jail.

Judge Holt said the present situation at Norwich jail was that there were inmates who had tested positive for Covid.

He also imposed a six month drug rehabilitation treatment order.

Rob Pollington, for Wood, said that people took advantage of his frailness.

However he said that Wood was now getting help and taking positive steps and seeking help from his GP.

"He is now much more open with his GP."

The offence in February when he allowed his flat to be used by a county lines supply network was discovered when a worried neighbour phoned police.

Police raided his address in October last year and found Samuel Coker trying to flush drugs away. Coker from London was jailed 40 months for possession of drugs with intent to supply.











