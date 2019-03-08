Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man found with extreme child pornography dodges jail

PUBLISHED: 12:07 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 20 August 2019

David Saunders appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

David Saunders appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A veteran caught posting indecent images of children on an online messaging service and searching the dark web described his own actions as "disgusting" as he avoided jail.

David Saunders' home near Fakenham was raided by police after they traced an account named 'John Love' to him.

It had posted an indecent image to the Kik Messenger site in February, and the associated mobile phone number led officers to Saunders home at Blenheim Road, Sculthorpe.

They seized three USB sticks, a Packard Bell computer tower and a Moto mobile phone.

On them were stored hundreds of indecent or prohibited images of children and extreme pornography, including more than 500 of the most extreme videos, dating back to 2013.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, said Saunders made "full and frank admissions" in two police interviews.

And as he was given a three-year community order at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, Saunders said from the dock the images he had were "disgusting".

"There are a range of ages but some [of the children] are extremely young, under the age of five," Miss Sheerin told the court.

"One was of a three to four month old baby boy.

"There is evidence of [Saunders] deliberately searching for extremely young children and familial sexual abuse."

Isobel Ascherson, mitigating for Saunders, pointed to support Saunders had from his employer and Project Nova - support group for military veterans after arrest.

You may also want to watch:

"The most significant thing about this defendant is his honesty," she said.

"He says in interview many times, 'I wanted to throw away the USB sticks but I couldn't do it. I am glad you guys banged on my door. I could have flushed them down the toilet but the angel on my shoulder said, 'you need to get help''."

Miss Ascherson added there was a "childhood background" that led to the offending.

"It is hard to imagine a man who has expressed more clearly or honestly that he recognises he has a problem and needs help," she said.

Judge Andrew Shaw told Saunders the case was "particularly troubling" as he had deliberately searched for images on the dark web.

"In one sense it is refreshing for the court to have a defendant prepared to be as honest as you have been," he said. "Unless and until you acknowledge the problem you are not susceptible to help or treatment.

"You need to understand every image of a child being abused means somewhere in the world that child was, in fact, abused.

"If there were no market for them, they would not be created.

"You could have no complaint at all if I sent you to prison immediately. I am just persuaded the proper and better course to ensure your long-term rehabilitation and protection of the public is to impose a three year community order."

Saunders, 44, admitted making and possessing indecent images, including extreme pornography and prohibited images.

143 images and 502 videos were of category A - the most extreme.

He was given a three year community order to include attendance at the Horizon project, a sexual harm prevention order to run for five years, and 60 days of rehabilitation.

"If I see you again you will be going to prison - for years, not months," Judge Shaw told him. "You have done the right thing to ask for help and I hope you succeed."

Most Read

Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Mother fears daughter is ‘left with scars forever’ amid claims she was cut with scalpel during emergency C-section

Amber Woollard's daughter Valenci was born with a two-inch laceration beneath her nose. Picture: Amber Woollard

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Is this the UK’s best seaside pub?

The Anchor at Walberswick has been singled out by CAMRA as one of the country's 10 foremost seaside pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Teenager arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill

Police have arrested a man following an incident in Dereham on Monday night. Picture: Archant

Norwich City legend donates ‘incredible’ €18,000 to Irish children’s hospital

Popular former Norwich City star Wes Hoolahan has donated more than €18,000 to a children’s hospital in Ireland after a charity legends match at Carrow Road. Picture: Temple Street Foundation

Yankee Traveller ordered to pay former employee almost £15,000

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton

Man found with extreme child pornography dodges jail

David Saunders appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists