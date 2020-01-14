Search

Jury sworn in for case of man accused of killing woman at care home

PUBLISHED: 16:43 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 14 January 2020

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

A jury has been sworn in for the case of an 81-year-old man accused of killing his wife at a care home in Costessey.

Doreen Virgo, 89, was found dead at the Grays Fair Court care home at Dereham Road, Costessey, on July 12 last year.

Her husband Mick Virgo, of Mill Street, Buxton, was charged with her murder following a post-mortem examination which showed she died from compression of the neck.

A jury of eight women and four men was sworn in at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (January 14) and was told by The Honourable Mr Justice Griffiths that Virgo suffers from dementia and was "not mentally capable" of standing trial or pleading guilty or not guilty" to the offence. He said the jury would have to decide the facts and whether the defendant "did the act" or "whether or not he killed Doreen Virgo".

The jury was sent home and will return on Thursday (January 16) at 10.30am.

