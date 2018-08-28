Friend of man stabbed to death in Norwich made knife threats to men he assaulted months later

The friend of a man who was stabbed to death in Norwich has appeared in court after assaulting two people he had threatened to stab.

Police cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of David Hastings.

Andrew Harewood, 33, was a friend of David Hastings who was stabbed to death in an attack at Rose Lane car park in Norwich on June 23 this year.

But just three months later Harewood threatened to stab two men he assaulted outside the Louis Marchesi pub in the city’s Tombland area.

Harewood admitted two counts of assault by beating on September 21 this year when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 22).

Jane Walker, prosecuting, said Harewood, who had been drinking, told the men he was “wanted by police for attempted murder” before saying he would stab them as he had “nothing to lose”.

David Hastings who was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk Police David Hastings who was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Ms Walker said the defendant then went to the rear of his waistband “as if he was going for a knife” and punched one of them in the stomach as if he had stabbed them.

The court was told Harewood then threw punches before carrying out “two roundhouse kicks” one of which struck one victim in the head and the other one in the leg.

Harewood, who was homeless but now has accommodation at Bishop Bridge House, was arrested by police who he told he was “a one man soldier”.

Debbie Reynolds, mitigating for Harewood, said his friend had been murdered in Rose Lane which resulted in him losing his accommodation.

Although she recognised these were “serious offences” Ms Reynolds said “little if any injury” resulted from it.

District Judge Nicholas Watson, who heard from probation that Harewood had been stabbed as a youngster, suffered issues with anxiety and depression, sentenced him to 15 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

He also ordered him to pay the victims £100 each in compensation and made him the subject of a 7pm to 7am curfew.