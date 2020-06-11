Man who was ‘savaged’ by dog denies assault on PC

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A man accused of assaulting a police officer who had his case adjourned after he was “savaged” by a dog has denied the offence.

Jeffrey Sherratt, 31, has been charged with assault on an emergency worker on April 20 this year.

The case had been listed at Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing last month but was adjourned after it emerged Sherratt had been “savaged by a dog”.

But Sherratt, of Victoria Road, Great Yarmouth, appeared in court on Wednesday when he denied the offence.

A trial has been put in the warned list for November 16.

Sherratt has also denied an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on a previous partner, between March 20 and March 24 this year.

He also denied three counts of damaging property between December 31 last year and March 22 this year.

A trial has been listed in the warned list on those matters on October 26.