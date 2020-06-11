Search

Advanced search

Man who was ‘savaged’ by dog denies assault on PC

PUBLISHED: 07:34 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:34 11 June 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A man accused of assaulting a police officer who had his case adjourned after he was “savaged” by a dog has denied the offence.

Jeffrey Sherratt, 31, has been charged with assault on an emergency worker on April 20 this year.

The case had been listed at Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing last month but was adjourned after it emerged Sherratt had been “savaged by a dog”.

But Sherratt, of Victoria Road, Great Yarmouth, appeared in court on Wednesday when he denied the offence.

A trial has been put in the warned list for November 16.

Sherratt has also denied an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on a previous partner, between March 20 and March 24 this year.

He also denied three counts of damaging property between December 31 last year and March 22 this year.

A trial has been listed in the warned list on those matters on October 26.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

School undergoes deep clean after child displays coronavirus symptoms

Andy Johnson, West Norfolk Academies Trust executive headteacher. Picture: Ian Burt

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Norfolk won’t allow his statues to be toppled’ - Nelson defended amid racism row

Lord Nelson statue by Thomas Milnes in Upper Close at Norwich Cathedral. Picture : Antony Kelly

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

‘I wanted to feel needed’ - Srbeny explains why he decided to leave City

Dennis Srbeny has been explaining why he decided to leave Norwich City in January. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

Council reviews businessman’s link to website after concerns raised about past child sexual offence

Andrew Lamb's company runs the North Wootton village hall website which people can hire for events. Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL
Drive 24