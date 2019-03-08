Search

Man who was on run from police after escape from hospital appears in court

PUBLISHED: 11:36 04 September 2019

File photo of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

A man who went on the run from police for more than a month after escaping from hospital has appeared in court.

Sanjay Morrison, 26, had been receiving treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) after being arrested in connection with public order offences.

But Morrison sparked a major police hunt when he fled at around 11.35am on Wednesday, July 31.

Morrison appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 4) - more than a month after he went on the run - having been arrested on September 3 and charged with escape from lawful custody on July 31 and possession of cannabis in September 3.

Morrison, who said he was of no fixed abode, appeared in custody initially in handcuffs, although an application to remove them was successful.

The court heard there would be no further action over the public order offences but magistrates sent the escape from custody matter and possession of cannabis to Norwich Crown Court on October 2.

An application for bail was granted on the condition he adheres to an electronically curfew at an address at Motum Road, where he must reside between 6pm and 6am.

He must also report to Bethel Street Police Station between 11am and 1pm every week between Monday and Saturday.

As previously reported, police told staff at the John Innes Centre not to leave the premises while they started their search for the man following his escape.

