Man who drove at victim at Norwich petrol station to be sentenced today

A man who drove at another person three times at a Norwich petrol station is due to appear in court to be sentenced today.

Mark McMillan, 47, was warned "custody is very likely" ahead of today's sentencing hearing.

It follows an incident at the Tesco petrol station at Blue Boar Lane when McMillan drove his Nissan X-Trail car at the victim on the forecourt of the petrol station on February 22 this year.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at a previous hearing at Norwich Crown Court last month, said the defendant said he was not trying to run over the man but "was trying to scare him".

But Mr Youell said by using the vehicle in the way he did there was clearly a risk the man could get hurt.

McMillan, of St Mary's Close, Horsham St Faith, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He will be sentenced today after Judge Stephen Holt warned him of the likely outcome.

He said: "You've pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and from what I know of the case it's a serious mater.

"Using a car as a weapon which in effect you were doing, albeit to frighten someone, it's serious."

Judge Holt granted McMillan bail on the condition he co-operates with the probation service but warned that "all options were open".

He said: "It seems to me that custody is very likely in this case."

McMillan was also given an interim disqualification from driving.

Richard Kelly, representing McMillan, has said his client was a man of good character and insisted there was "no real injury of any real significance" caused.

He said it was a brief incident and told how any disqualification imposes would have an "enormous impact" on both the defendant and his family.

Mr Kelly said there were plenty of mitigating factors for Mr McMillan, a married floor fitter with three young children, who also had a number of character witnesses.

McMillan pleaded not guilty to other charges, including common assault on February 22 this year, but they were asked to lie on file.