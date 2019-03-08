Search

Man who admits throwing rocks at cars asks for 90 offences to be taken into consideration

PUBLISHED: 13:29 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 26 July 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man, who admitted a string of offences in which he hurled rocks at passing cars endangering road users on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, has now asked for a total of 90 similar offences to be taken into consideration.

Aaron Hurley, 25, of Hardley Road, Langley, Norfolk, admitted four counts of endangering road users and three counts of criminal damage at a previous hearing and had asked for 86 offences to be taken into consideration.

But at a further hearing at Norwich Crown Court, on Friday, which Hurley did not attend, prosecutor Martin Ivory said that a schedule had been drawn up and there were now a further four offences bringing the final figure up to 90.

The details of the offences to be taken in to consideration will be fully set out at Hurley's sentencing hearing

The court heard Hurley is currently undergoing a Mental Health assessment at a hospital, in Stevenage.

Gavin Cowe, for Hurley, said that he had been admitted to the hospital for the assessment and said his family were hoping that he would eventually be moved to somewhere nearer his home. in Norfolk.

He said that Hurley was still being assessed and had no further update for the court.

Judge Andrew Shaw said there was nothing further that could be done until the assessment had been completed.

"I can't do anything else until we have the outcome of the assessment."

He adjourned the case for a further hearing on August 14.

At his earlier court hearings, Hurley admitted four counts of causing danger to road users and three counts of criminal damage.

The offences happened on the A140 at Pulham Market, the Acle Straight, near Great Yarmouth, the A143 at Stockton and at Thorpe Abbots in which a Triumph Spitfire was damaged with a rock. A Honda Jazz and a Ford Focus were among other vehicles damaged,

At the previous hearing Judge Shaw told Hurley there were some serious concerns raised about his mental health. and he detained him under the Mental Health Act so he could undergo a mental health assessment.

A psychiatric report as well as a pre-sentence report will then be prepared for his sentencing hearing, which will be fixed following his assessment.

