Gun-toting robber burst into man's home and threatened to shoot him

Ivan Larkowsky was given an extended 19-year sentence for robbery PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

A man sat terrified on his sofa as a violent robber pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him.

Valerie Green was jailed for eight years for burglary PIC: Norfolk Police. Valerie Green was jailed for eight years for burglary PIC: Norfolk Police.

Ivan Larkowsky, 33, made the threats to the vulnerable victim during a robbery in November last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Larkowsky, whose face was covered by a scarf during the terrifying incident, was able to get into the property in Norwich after the victim opened the door to co-defendant Valerie Green, who he knew as she had previously borrowed money off him.

Charles Kellett, prosecuting, said the victim, who passed away in February this year following two strokes, had let Green, 48, in after she had buzzed his intercom.

Green entered the flat and was followed by Larkowsky who brandished a BB Gun, which looked like an automatic weapon, and threatened to shoot him.

The victim told him that it was not worth it as "I haven't got anything".

A number of items were taken following the robbery on November 28 last year, including debit cards and two mobile phones.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard the victim was very vulnerable and had been severely emotionally and psychologically affected by the incident.

Larkowsky, formerly of Westwick Street, Norwich, went on trial earlier this year having denied robbery but was found guilty. Green, formerly of Bethel Street, Norwich, had previously admitted burglary.

Sentencing Larkowsky to an extended 19-year sentence made up of 14 years in custody and five years on licence, Judge Stephen Holt said the victim sat "terrified" on his sofa after the defendant burst in with the gun.

Judge Holt said Larkowsky was a dangerous offender which is why he passed an extended sentence.

Jailing Green for a total of eight years, Judge Holt told her the victim would not have let Larkowsky in if he did not trust here - "and that's what he did".

David Stewart, for Larkowsky, said it was accepted he made threats but insisted "no physical violence was used".

Andrew Oliver, for Green, said his client acknowledged she had played a part and must be punished for it.

He said she accepted she got the victim to open the door and knew an offence was to be committed but was "shocked" a gun was produced.