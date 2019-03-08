Homeless man who stole perfume from Boots and Debenhams ordered to repay £2,500

Daymond Fithon stole more than £1,500 of perfume from Debenhams in Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

A homeless man smashed the windows of stores in Norwich and stole perfumes worth more than £2,000 to buy drugs and alcohol.

Daymond Fithon broke into Debenhams and Boots in the city on two separate nights in June.

On June 11 he smashed the glass door to the department store on Red Lion Street before making off with £1,795 worth of fragrances.

Just under two weeks later he targeted a Boots store, leaving blood over stock which he had not taken with him.

He stole perfumes worth around £600, but "damaged" a further £200 of stock by bleeding over them.

Fithon admitted two counts of burglary at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday and has been ordered to pay back £2,614.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, told the court: "On June 11 just before 2am the defendant has gone to Debenhams on Red Lion Street and smashed the glass door before entering and taking items of fragrance, and crawled back through the door.

"On June 23 he has done the same thing at Boots. The value of goods taken was £600 but at the scene he left blood on some of the goods which were damaged to the value of £200.

"His blood and DNA was left at the scene so he was arrested by the police."

Fithon has 29 previous convictions for 54 offences, most recently criminal damage in February.

David Stewart, mitigating, said Fithon was living homeless at the time and had sold the perfumes to buy drugs and alcohol.

"He was living homeless at the time, alcohol and drug dependent and taking prescribed medication which I do not think he had taken on these two nights.

"He was sleeping rough on the streets and has broken in and stole the items to sell for alcohol or drugs.

"He has made progress and he has accommodation which is so important these days."

Fithon, 46, of St Peters Street in Colchester, was ordered to pay compensation of £1,795 to Debenhams and £819 to Boots.

He was also given a 12 month community order to include a six month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20 rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs