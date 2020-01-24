Search

Advanced search

Fraudster who made £1m from banks scam ordered to pay back £50,000

PUBLISHED: 16:28 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 24 January 2020

Anastasios Sotiropoulos. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Anastasios Sotiropoulos. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A fraudster who targeted some of the world's biggest banks and made more than £1m by setting up more than 100 fake bank accounts has been ordered to pay back more than £50,000.

Thomas Sotiropoulos, 58, using fake identities to make online applications over a five-year period - with his victims including Santander, Virgin Money and MBNA, Norwich Crown Court has previously heard.

He carried out some of the frauds while living in Waterden, near Walsingham, but had moved to Northumberland by the time police closed in on his complex fraudulent scheme.

Sotiropoulos admitted fraud charges between 2013 and August 2018 amounting to more than £1m.

In January last year, Sotiropoulos was jailed for four years and nine months in what Judge Katharine Moore described as a "cynical" course of dishonesty.

But he was back in court on Friday (January 24) for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said although the benefit figure was £1,153,729.26 the realisable assets were just £51,439.13.

You may also want to watch:

The defendant was given three months to pay that figure back to MBNA bank or serve 18 months in prison in default.

As previously reported Sotiropoulos used online applications to obtain fraudulent loans and credit using fake identities and documents.

The court heard Sotiropoulos often used the name 'doctor' or 'professor' to add extra gravitas to his applications and because lenders never met him.

He was able to make multiple applications and use fake addresses including addresses from the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital development.

He also set up bogus companies which he used as part of the scam to obtain cash.

The prosecution said when arrested Sotiropoulos had £7,800 in cash and said a bag containing various fake documents was also found.

It was also discovered Sotiropoulos had a "fraud kit" including documents and equipment hidden in a storage unit in Gateshead.

The offence was described as a complex fraudulent scheme which has professional hallmarks.

Ayanna Nelson, for Sotiropoulos said that he was a highly educated man and bitterly regretted his actions. She said he had a number of health issues.

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

New drinks craze from Japan grips Norwich

The Gifted store in Norwich's Castle Quarter is now specialising in candy, sweets and drinks from Japan, the US and Australia including the sought after Ramune drinks with marbles in them which are an Instagram craze. Pic: Archant

‘Open access to pests’ and ‘dirty clothing’ lead to fishmongers getting zero hygiene rating

J W H Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer was visited by a hygiene officer on December 5 when it was given the low rating. Picture: Google Maps

TEAM NEWS: Cantwell and Buendia target Premier League injury returns; McLean and Amadou doubts for Burnley

Daniel Farke provided a fitness update on Emi Buendia ahead of Norwich City's FA Cup fourth round trip to Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Burnley v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP - Fresh injury worries for Canaries

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24