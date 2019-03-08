Search

Advanced search

Hit-and-run driver who ran over a cyclist is caught on A11

PUBLISHED: 14:45 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 10 November 2019

A suspected hit and run driver was arrested on the A11. Picture: Archant

A suspected hit and run driver was arrested on the A11. Picture: Archant

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2014

A suspected hit and run driver who is believed to have run over a cyclist has been arrested on the A11.

Officers spotted a man who is wanted by the Metropolitan Police for an assault, where he is alleged to have run over a cyclist causing serious injuries.

The driver was stopped on the dual carriageway at Barton Mills on the morning of Sunday, November 10.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing (RAPT) said on Twitter: "A vehicle was stopped by RAPT on the A11 at Barton Mills this morning. The driver was wanted by Met Police for a serious assault where it's alleged that he had run over a cyclist. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of GBH."

Officers added that it was successful arrest aimed at denying alleged criminals' use of the roads.

The arrest follows a RAPT stop where children were found without a seatbelt on in Ipswich.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the crash which shut the A47 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: EAAA

Tearful children miss fireworks after new train breaks down

Passengers boarding a replacement train after a breakdown at Wymondham meant families missed the Big Boom fireworks in Norwich Picture: Darren Holmes

‘I’ll never get over this’: Vegetarian mum bites into chicken in her takeaway curry

Vegetarian Tania Baxter, from Holt, was horrified to find chicken in her curry ordered from Melton Spice in Melton Constable. Picture: Tania Baxter

Crazy golf and cocktail bar to open in Norwich

Savage Golf is set to open in the former home of Giraffe in Norwich Picture: Getty Images.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hit-and-run driver who ran over a cyclist is caught on A11

A suspected hit and run driver was arrested on the A11. Picture: Archant

Person trapped in vehicle after two cars crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the crash which shut the A47 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: EAAA

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Rail disruption after person hit by a train

One of Greater Anglia's new trains. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists