Hit-and-run driver who ran over a cyclist is caught on A11

A suspected hit and run driver was arrested on the A11. Picture: Archant Copyright Archant Norfolk 2014

A suspected hit and run driver who is believed to have run over a cyclist has been arrested on the A11.

Officers spotted a man who is wanted by the Metropolitan Police for an assault, where he is alleged to have run over a cyclist causing serious injuries.

The driver was stopped on the dual carriageway at Barton Mills on the morning of Sunday, November 10.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing (RAPT) said on Twitter: "A vehicle was stopped by RAPT on the A11 at Barton Mills this morning. The driver was wanted by Met Police for a serious assault where it's alleged that he had run over a cyclist. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of GBH."

Officers added that it was successful arrest aimed at denying alleged criminals' use of the roads.

