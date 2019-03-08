Search

Man who pushed two police officers after being stop searched appears in court

PUBLISHED: 16:59 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 24 May 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

A man who pushed two police officers in the chest after being stop and searched in Norwich has appeared in court.

Charlesworth Joseph, of Albion House, Poringland, was in Castle Gardens on Friday, May 3, with a group of friends when he was approached by two police officers.

The officers, who had been carrying out mobile cycling patrols in the area, suggested to Joseph that drugs had been passed to him by one of his friends, a suggestion the 58-year-old "took exception to".

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates on Friday, May 24, the court heard how Joseph had felt "singled out" by the stop and search, but accepted that when the officers placed their hands on him he had reacted although it had not "deliberate pushing".

The court also heard that after being searched neither Joseph nor his friends had been found in possession of any illegal items.

Pleading guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, Joseph was a given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Also appearing at Norwich Magistrates on Friday, was Tabitha Cooke, of Hellesdon Hospital, Norwich, who pleaded guilty to 10 charges of assault by beating, including one charge of assaulting a police officer.

The court heard how the offences, which had all taken place between June and August last year had occurred while the 19-year-old was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The court also heard that since the events of last summer, Cooke's health had improved and that she was in "a far better place than she was last year and is at the point of discharge [from hospital]."

After taking into account her means, the court gave Cooke a 12-month conditional discharge.

Addressing Cooke, district judge Julie Cooper said: "If you don't do anything else that gets you into trouble you'll hear no more about these matters."

Last year a new law protecting emergency workers from assault came into effect doubling the maximum sentence from six to 12 months in prison for attacking an emergency worker.

Receiving Royal Assent in September last year the law covers attacks police, prison officers, custody officers, fire fighters, search and rescue services and paramedics and also makes the offence an aggravating factor.

