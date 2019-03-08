Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Offender who moved to Norfolk to start new life jailed for drug offences

PUBLISHED: 14:35 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 16 May 2019

Dennis Lukonge was sentenced to 40 months for conspiracy to supply class a drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Dennis Lukonge was sentenced to 40 months for conspiracy to supply class a drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

An offender who moved to Norfolk from London to make a new start has been jailed for drugs offences.

Dennis Lukonge, 28, was found to have supplied drugs to a small group of friends after police raided an address in King's Lynn, where he was living with his partner, and seized cannabis and mobile phones.

Kevin Eastwick, prosecuting, at Norwich Crown Court, said when police went through his phone they found messages from a small number of people, involving the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

Mr Eastwick said there were not any bulk text messages but just a few messages between a small group involving drugs supply.

Mr Eastwick said there was one message from someone asking about the quality of cocaine available to which Lukonge had replied: "Have I ever let you down?"

Lukonge, of Thurlin Road, Lynn, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

The court heard he had previous convictions for supplying Class A and had since been recalled to prison.

You may also want to watch:

John Morgans, for Lukonge, said his involvement in drugs was for his own use rather than that of a drug peddler wanting to make a profit.

He said the cannabis was also bought to help his partner for her medical condition, and he also supplied a few friends.

Mr Morgans said: "He is an articulate, intelligent man who has made some serious mistakes. He left London to get away from his former life."

Mr Morgans said Lukonge was dedicated to his family and had settled down away from London.

Lukonge had also written a letter to the judge, in which he explained how he had moved to Norfolk to leave his criminal past behind him.

Jailing him for 40 months, Judge Maureen Bacon accepted that the offences involved a small amount of drugs which had been supplied to a close circle of friends.

She said the benefit he got from his dealing was drugs for himself.

Lukonge's partner Rita Collins, 36, of the same address was given a 12 month conditional discharge for possession of cannabis.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation to be launched after three police cars crash during training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists