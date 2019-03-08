Offender who moved to Norfolk to start new life jailed for drug offences

Dennis Lukonge was sentenced to 40 months for conspiracy to supply class a drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

An offender who moved to Norfolk from London to make a new start has been jailed for drugs offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dennis Lukonge, 28, was found to have supplied drugs to a small group of friends after police raided an address in King's Lynn, where he was living with his partner, and seized cannabis and mobile phones.

Kevin Eastwick, prosecuting, at Norwich Crown Court, said when police went through his phone they found messages from a small number of people, involving the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

Mr Eastwick said there were not any bulk text messages but just a few messages between a small group involving drugs supply.

Mr Eastwick said there was one message from someone asking about the quality of cocaine available to which Lukonge had replied: "Have I ever let you down?"

Lukonge, of Thurlin Road, Lynn, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

The court heard he had previous convictions for supplying Class A and had since been recalled to prison.

You may also want to watch:

John Morgans, for Lukonge, said his involvement in drugs was for his own use rather than that of a drug peddler wanting to make a profit.

He said the cannabis was also bought to help his partner for her medical condition, and he also supplied a few friends.

Mr Morgans said: "He is an articulate, intelligent man who has made some serious mistakes. He left London to get away from his former life."

Mr Morgans said Lukonge was dedicated to his family and had settled down away from London.

Lukonge had also written a letter to the judge, in which he explained how he had moved to Norfolk to leave his criminal past behind him.

Jailing him for 40 months, Judge Maureen Bacon accepted that the offences involved a small amount of drugs which had been supplied to a close circle of friends.

She said the benefit he got from his dealing was drugs for himself.

Lukonge's partner Rita Collins, 36, of the same address was given a 12 month conditional discharge for possession of cannabis.