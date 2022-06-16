Chanatorn Croghan, 20, who killed his grandmother Vera Croghan, 89, in her Unthank Road has pleaded guilty to attacking two prison officers - Credit: East Anglia News Service

A man who has admitted killing his grandmother after starting a fire in her Norwich home has also admitted attacking two prison officers while on remand.

Chanatorn Croghan, 20, formerly of Northside in Norwich, has admitted setting the blaze that killed 89-year-old Vera Croghan in her Unthank Road property on December 11, 2020.

The property in Unthank Road, Norwich where the body of Vera Croghan, 89, was discovered - Credit: Archant

In February he pleaded guilty to arson and manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

Sentencing for those offences has been adjourned until October as Croghan was subsequently charged with two assaults on prison officers at Norwich Prison.

Norwich Prison where Chanatorn Croghan, 20, who has admitted killing his grandmother Vera Croghan, attacked two prison officers - Credit: Bill Smith

Croghan, now of HMP Bedford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 15) via videolink when he pleaded guilty to both offences, which happened on March 21 and April 19 this year.

Magistrates formally sent the case to Norwich Crown Court for sentence at a later date although it is likely all matters will be dealt with together on October 14.

It is understood that in the first attack, on March 21, a prison officer was headbutted by Croghan, who then stabbed him in the face with the nib of a pen.

The officer suffered a minor stab injury as a result.

In the second attack, on April 14, a female prison officer at the Knox Road jail was struck in the face by Croghan.

She suffered bruising to her eye, cheek and forehead and her glasses were also damaged.

As previously reported Croghan, also known as Marco, was staying with his grandmother when police were called to the address.

The house on Unthank Road where Vera Croghan lived. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

It was at around midnight on December 10, 2020, and followed an argument between him and another man.

On arrival officers established no offences had taken place and he stayed at his grandmother’s house, while the man left without Croghan’s knowledge.

At around 6.30am the following morning, a member of the public called 999 after seeing smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters discovered a blaze had been smouldering for some time and found Mrs Croghan in an upstairs bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem later established she had died from the result of smoke inhalation.

Croghan returned to the property later that day and was arrested.

He was later detained under the mental health act for observation and treatment.