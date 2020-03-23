Search

Man sentenced for having rock tied in a sock in Norwich street

PUBLISHED: 16:53 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 23 March 2020

Prince of Wales Road Norwich in the rain

Prince of Wales Road Norwich in the rain

Archant

A man has appeared in court after he admitted having a home-made cosh – a small rock in a tied sock – while out in Norwich’s nightclub area.

Joseph Canham, 24, was in Prince of Wales Road when he was found to have the offensive weapon on May 20 last year.

Canham, of Sir Williams Lane, Aylsham, was also been charged with possession of another offensive weapon, a metal pole, in Winalls Yard, Norwich, 24 hours earlier, on May 19 last year.

The defendant was sentenced at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (March 20) having previously entered guilty pleas to both offences.

Canham had previously been warned by District Judge Julie Cooper that all options were open.

But Canham was sentenced to an 18 month conditional discharge.

He was ordered to pay £40 costs and a £20 victim surcharge while forfeiture and destruction were ordered for the cosh and the pole.

