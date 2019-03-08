Search

Man remains in stable condition after fall from balcony in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:09 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 16 October 2019

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Police said a man who suffered serious injuries after falling from a balcony in Norwich remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Emergency services were called following reports a man had fallen from the balcony of a flat at Duke's Palace Wharf in Duke Street.

The 33-year-old man, who has not been named, has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after suffering "serious injuries" in the incident, which happened just after 10.50pm on Sunday, September 29.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said he "remains in a stable condition".

Three people, a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and released on bail until the end of October while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.

