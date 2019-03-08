Search

Police arrest man who failed to attend court in Norwich over burglary

PUBLISHED: 23:24 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:24 04 November 2019

File picture of police on patrol in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

A man who failed to attend court after being charged in connection with a burglary has been arrested.

Officers from the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) had been out patrolling the city on Monday (November 4) evening and arrested a man for failing to attend Norwich Magistrates Court in relation to a burglary.

Norwich Police tweeted the man, who has not been named, would be "spending the night with us in custody before court in the morning".

Meanwhile, officers have also been out in the city on drugs patrols.

Police in the city tweeted they had carried out "two drug searches and lots of intelligence gathered".

In addition, police have been continuing with "reassurance patrols" in the Chapelfield Shopping Centre in Norwich as part of Operation Servator which targets shoplifters, drug dealers and potential terrorists.

