Man started dealing drugs again after being stabbed

Callum Ascione. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

A dealer caught supplying diamorphine and cocaine to an undercover officer in Norwich got involved in supplying Class A drugs again after he was stabbed, a court has heard.

Callum Ascione, 25, had been caught supplying class A drugs to an undercover police officer, named Tommo, in Norwich as part of Norfolk Police’s Operation Granary crackdown in January 2017.

Ascione told officers he had been “trafficked”.

Norwich Crown Court heard Ascione has been hospitalised following a serious attack in which he was stabbed in November 2017.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the defendant, having been bailed in relation to the initial offences in September 2019, again became involved in county lines drugs dealing.

Mr Youell said Ascione would be found to be in possession of a phone belonging to the “Billy” line group.

Police became aware of the network being used to supply class A drugs and in January this year police raided a property at Nutwood Close, Taverham.

Ascione was found at the address with the phone, 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine and between £200 and £300 in cash.

After being analysed the phone was found to contain bulk messages offering drugs for sale to users.

Ascione was interviewed by police and told officers he had been stabbed and was in debt.

Mr Youell said it was a significant role as he had been trusted to hold the phone.

Ascione, from Middlesex, appeared for sentence on Monday via videolink, having admitted four counts of supplying Class A drugs.

He also admitted being concerned in supplying controlled Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in supplying Class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs as well as a further count of possession of class B drugs.

Owen Greenhall, mitigating, said he should be given credit for his guilty pleas, the fact he was a victim of trafficking, his vulnerability as a result of his mental health and background.

Jailing Ascione for 28 months, Judge Stephen Holt said he considered his background, the fact he had been attacked and received “life threatening” injuries and the considerable pressure he was under.