Man who daubed rude graffiti on Norfolk Police building due in court

Wymondham Police headquarters. Photo: Denise Bradley ©Archant Photographic 2008

A man accused of daubing rude graffiti over police and court buildings is due to appear in court tomorrow.

Simon Green, 26, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (March 26) having been accused of painting multiple crude depictions of male body parts on walls and a driveway at Norfolk Police’s Wymondham-based headquarters in October last year.

But Green’s case has since been transferred to South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich where he is due to appear tomorrow morning (Thursday, March 28).

Green, of Newmarket Road, Norwich, faces a total of nine offences, including a criminal damage at Norwich Magistrates Court on March 20 this year.

Other charges include drawing graffiti on a Norwich Crown Court wall on November 1 last year as well as threatening that police cars at Bethel Street would be damaged or destroyed.