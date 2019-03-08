Search

Man who crashed tractor into car in front did not appear at Norwich court

PUBLISHED: 23:09 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:09 22 July 2019

A 30-year-old man charged with driving without due care and attention after the tractor he was driving crashed into a car in front has not appeared in court.

Aurelin Andrasascu is accused of driving a tractor-type vehicle without due care and attention in January this year.

The defendant, from Middlesbrough, was driving the tractor in Outwell when he crashed into the rear of a vehicle which had stopped in front, resulting in whiplash injuries to both people in the vehicle in front.

The defendant was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (July 22) but did not attend.

The case was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

