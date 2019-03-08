Search

Man who converted Wisbech home into a cannabis factory is jailed

PUBLISHED: 16:51 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 29 August 2019

Picture of cannabis factory at Welbeck Road, Wisbech. PIC: Cambridgeshire Police.

Archant

A man who converted his Wisbech home into a cannabis factory has been jailed.

Edvinas Gulbinas. PIC: Cambridgeshire Police.Edvinas Gulbinas. PIC: Cambridgeshire Police.

Edvinas Gulbinas, 29, was caught growing the plants at the property in Welbeck Road when police visited to speak to him about a separate investigation.

The officers found 104 cannabis plants, later valued at between £29,000 and £87,000, being grown in four bedrooms and the garage.

On Thursday (August 29) at Cambridge Crown Court Gulbinas was sentenced to 30 months in prison, having pleaded guilty to producing cannabis at a previous hearing.

DC John Bimson said: "We are committed to tackling the production and supply of drugs by bringing people before the courts.

"Those involved in the illegal drugs trade take advantage of people's addictions and exploit the vulnerable to make their money. "

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, call police on 101.

