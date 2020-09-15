Man who claimed to be police officer due back in court over £127k fraud

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who claimed to be a police officer who is said to have pocketed £127,000 from 19 victims in an alleged fraud is back in court next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shaun Johnson, 21, has been charged with 19 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

The charges relate to a number of incidents between January 1 and July 30 this year, in which victims have been encouraged to withdraw large quantities of money, before handing it over to a courier who falsely claims to be a police officer.

It is understood the victims originate from Norwich, north Norfolk as well as other parts of the country.

Johnson, of Prout Road, London, first appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in August having been charged with the offences.

He had a further hearing at Norwich Crown Court at the end of August but will have another mention hearing before the crown court on October 5.

Johnson has been remanded in custody.