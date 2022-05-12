Jail for man caught with £1,000 of cocaine in car

A man who was caught by police with around £1,000 worth of cocaine in his car has been jailed.

Wayne Mills, 37, was stopped by police driving a BMW car on Beccles Road, Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard officers searched the vehicle and found a number of items, including a bag holding a box, within which there was found cocaine thought to be worth between £850 and £1,100.

Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said cannabis and weighing scales were also found along with £650 cash in his wallet and a mobile phone following the stop on January 25 this year.

His mobile phone was found to have messages which were connected to the "defendant being involved in the supply of drugs".

Mills, of Rose Court, Lowestoft, went on to admit his offending but on a basis he had started taking drugs and had mental health problems which resulted in him "trying to kill himself".

Mr Renvoize said Mills had "built up a debt" and was supplying drugs to a "small group of friends" to enable him to fund his habit.

The defendant appeared at court on Thursday (May 12) having previously admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine, and being concerned in supplying cannabis between December 2020 and January 2021.

Sentencing Mills to a total of 30 months in prison, recorder Darren Reed said: "Drugs misuse causes misery and despair and those who supply drugs deal in misery and despair."

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said his client should be given credit for his pleas and was remorseful.

He said his client's use of drugs "stretches back some distance" with Mills having used drugs to try and "self-medicate" for the ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and autism he suffers from.

Mr Oliver said his condition deteriorated in lockdown and that he "foolishly" made a decision to use cocaine but then got into debt and supplied to others to pay for his habit.

The court was told Mills, who had been staying on a dilapidated house boat during the coronavirus lockdown, was struggling with his illness when he was stopped by police.

Mr Oliver said the defendant was moving to stay with his brother and had all his possessions in his car, including the cash which he was going to use to get his car fixed.

