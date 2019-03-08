New date for attempted murder sentencing after Norfolk jailer attacks

An inmate convicted of the attempted murder of two prison officers at a Norfolk jail will now be sentenced next month.

Aklakur Rahman, 32, attacked a fellow inmate with an improvised bladed weapon at HMP Wayland near Thetford in Norfolk in July 2017. His victim needed 28 stitches to the back of his neck. Another prison officer also received a deep cut to his head, requiring multiple stitches and resulting in severe nerve damage.

A few days later, at HMP Lincoln, Rahman lunged at the neck of a prison officer with a sharpened piece of wall masonry.

In a third attack, at HMP Wakefield a few weeks later, a prison officer received a cut to his neck with a screw.

Rahman, originally from Ipswich in Suffolk, was convicted of three counts of attempted murder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent at Lincoln Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on November 15.