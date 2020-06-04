Man who admitted producing cannabis to be sentenced next week

A man will be sentenced next week after admitting to the production of cannabis.

Marjuis Klosi, 21, was charged with producing a class B drug, cannabis, after being arrested on Feburary 27 this year.

Klosi, who is currently being held at HMP Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link on Thursday morning, in a hearing taking place over Skype.

Speaking through an Albanian translator, Klosi pleaded guilty to the charge in front of Judge Stephen Holt.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, requested seven days for plea conditions to be considered by the Crown.

Mr Holt scheduled a further hearing to take place on Thursday, June 11, where if the conditions are agreed Klosi will be sentenced.