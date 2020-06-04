Man who admitted producing cannabis to be sentenced next week
PUBLISHED: 13:49 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 04 June 2020
Archant
A man will be sentenced next week after admitting to the production of cannabis.
Marjuis Klosi, 21, was charged with producing a class B drug, cannabis, after being arrested on Feburary 27 this year.
You may also want to watch:
Klosi, who is currently being held at HMP Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link on Thursday morning, in a hearing taking place over Skype.
Speaking through an Albanian translator, Klosi pleaded guilty to the charge in front of Judge Stephen Holt.
Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, requested seven days for plea conditions to be considered by the Crown.
Mr Holt scheduled a further hearing to take place on Thursday, June 11, where if the conditions are agreed Klosi will be sentenced.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.