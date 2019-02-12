Sentencing of man who robbed shop at knife-point and took car is adjourned

Jet petrol garage in Downham Market had a customers car stolen at knife point. Photo: Google Archant

The sentencing of a man who admitted a knife-point robbery at a Norfolk sports store before carrying out a car jacking has been adjourned.

Daniel York, 20, threatened a female member of staff with a knife at JD Sports, in King’s Lynn, before leaving with an Adidas tracksuit, baseball cap, Nike gloves and trainers worth £235 on January 10.

Then just half an hour later, York carried out a car-jacking at the Jet garage on Lynn Road, Downham Market, after he threatened a driver with a knife before stealing his red Vauxhall Corsa and driving away, Norwich Crown Court heard.

York, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (February 14) for sentencing having previously admitted the robbery of sports items on January 10 and the robbery of a Corsa car on the same date.

He has also admitted having a bladed article, a kitchen knife, on the High Street, King’s Lynn.

On Thursday York, who has a goatee beard, wore a grey jumper and green trousers, also admitted driving while disqualified and with no insurance on January 10 this year.

Sam Stockwell, mitigating for York, said his client was due to have a mental health assessment and indicated the judge might be assisted by a full report being carried out before he was sentenced.

York, who had wanted to be sentenced as soon as possible, was told by Judge Katharine Moore that it was in his interests that a report be carried out and he be seen by mental heath specialists.

Judge Moore adjourned sentencing until March 28 but told York that “all options remain open” when it came to sentencing.

York was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

The car-jacking in Downham Market caused widespread shock in the community.

A long standing member of staff at the petrol station said it was the first time anything like that had happened at the business.

He said it was all over in a couple of minutes and said he did not have time to feel scared.

He said that the customer came in shaken after the car-jacking and he had called police.

David Sharman, Downham’s mayor, previously told how he was horrified by the incident and said: “It is so unusual for Downham Market to have anything like this, to my knowledge it’s never happened in Downham before.”