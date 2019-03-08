Man wanted by police following theft in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 22:24 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:24 04 October 2019
Archant
Police are hunting a man wanted in connection with a theft in Norwich.
Matthew Oarton, 33, of Friars Quay, Norwich, is wanted by police following a theft in the city.
He is described as 5ft 11 tall and of slim build.
Anyone who may have seen Oarton or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police quoting crime reference crime reference 36/67609/19 on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
