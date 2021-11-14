Wanted man found hiding under insulation in King's Lynn loft

Police wanted the man in connection with six shoplifting offences across the King's Lynn and Hunstanton areas. - Credit: PA

A man wanted in connection with a string of shoplifting offences has been found hiding under loft insulation in King's Lynn.

The man is suspected of having carried out six separate shoplifting offences across the Hunstanton and King's Lynn areas, with police having spent multiple weeks trying to track him down.

Officers forced entry into a property on the Fairstead Estate, in King's Lynn, at about 1am on Sunday, November 14.

He was found hiding in the home's loft, under insulation.

He was also wanted for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

The arrest comes after King's Lynn police located four other wanted people in one morning earlier this week.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.