Man 'wanted for murder' arrested with 1kg of cannabis

The 'wanted man' was arrested on Love Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man who was wanted for murder has been arrested following a surveillance operation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arturas Kliauga, of Cathcart Street in Lowestoft, was arrested on Love Road in the town on Wednesday night, at around 9.30pm.

The 37-year-old was wanted for murder on a National Crime Agency European Arrest Warrant in Lithuania, Suffolk Police said.

At the time of his arrest, Kliauga was found with 1kg worth of cannabis - a net worth of around £11,000, police confirm.

He was arrested and charged on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

In a post on Twitter, police have warned "we are watching you".

They said: "Very long shift for #EastScorpion in #Lowestoft today. Male arrested on @NCA_UK European Arrest Warrant and found with around £11,000 worth of Cannabis. #Wearewatchingyou.Kliagua will appear at Westminster Magistrate's Court today in relation to the NCA warrant.