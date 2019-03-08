Man 'wanted for murder' arrested with 1kg of cannabis
PUBLISHED: 12:31 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 18 July 2019
Archant
A man who was wanted for murder has been arrested following a surveillance operation.
Arturas Kliauga, of Cathcart Street in Lowestoft, was arrested on Love Road in the town on Wednesday night, at around 9.30pm.
The 37-year-old was wanted for murder on a National Crime Agency European Arrest Warrant in Lithuania, Suffolk Police said.
At the time of his arrest, Kliauga was found with 1kg worth of cannabis - a net worth of around £11,000, police confirm.
He was arrested and charged on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.
In a post on Twitter, police have warned "we are watching you".
They said: "Very long shift for #EastScorpion in #Lowestoft today. Male arrested on @NCA_UK European Arrest Warrant and found with around £11,000 worth of Cannabis. #Wearewatchingyou.Kliagua will appear at Westminster Magistrate's Court today in relation to the NCA warrant.
