Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man 'wanted for murder' arrested with 1kg of cannabis

PUBLISHED: 12:31 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 18 July 2019

The 'wanted man' was arrested on Love Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps

The 'wanted man' was arrested on Love Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man who was wanted for murder has been arrested following a surveillance operation.

Arturas Kliauga, of Cathcart Street in Lowestoft, was arrested on Love Road in the town on Wednesday night, at around 9.30pm.

The 37-year-old was wanted for murder on a National Crime Agency European Arrest Warrant in Lithuania, Suffolk Police said.

At the time of his arrest, Kliauga was found with 1kg worth of cannabis - a net worth of around £11,000, police confirm.

He was arrested and charged on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

In a post on Twitter, police have warned "we are watching you".

They said: "Very long shift for #EastScorpion in #Lowestoft today. Male arrested on @NCA_UK European Arrest Warrant and found with around £11,000 worth of Cannabis. #Wearewatchingyou.Kliagua will appear at Westminster Magistrate's Court today in relation to the NCA warrant.

Most Read

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Inside the £1m cannabis factory discovered at a Norfolk industrial estate

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family dig up their back garden and make mystery discovery

Paul Howard, aged 52, with his daughter Ruby Howard, aged nine, next to the well they have discovered in their back garden in Ormesby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I am a survivor’: Young mother on devastating impact of rape - and how she hopes to help others

Emily Cullum, who hopes to volunteer for the Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care service. Photo: Lauren Cope

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Former independent cafe and coffee shop in Norwich empty once again

A former independent eatery in Norwich's Castle Meadow is back up for rent. Picture: Archant

Family dig up their back garden and make mystery discovery

Paul Howard, aged 52, with his daughter Ruby Howard, aged nine, next to the well they have discovered in their back garden in Ormesby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘So many businesses will suffer’ - single mum’s fear over month-long road closure

Angela Lane is concerned about the impact the closure of Wellington Road, in Dereham, could have on nearby businesses. Picture: Archant

Health screenings to take place at East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival 2019

More than 30 crews are expected to battle it out at the East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival later this year. Picture: Steve Hone
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists