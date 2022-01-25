Police hunt wanted man with links along Norfolk and Waveney coast

Kane Platten is wanted for a burglary in Beccles. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for help in their hunt for a man wanted in connection with a burglary.

Kane Platten is wanted in connection with a burglary in Beccles but has links in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, and Halesworth.

The 32-year-old is described as white, 6ft 1 and of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He also sometimes has facial hair.

Anyone who believes to have seen Platten, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.