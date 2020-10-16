Search

Police warning as officers search for wanted man

PUBLISHED: 12:43 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 16 October 2020

Aaron Crinnon, 29, is wanted by Suffolk Police and is believed to be in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Police are trying to trace a wanted man who is believed to be in Lowestoft.

Aaron Crinnon, 29, who has links to Lowestoft, Ipswich, Norwich and Essex, is wanted for prison recall and for failing to appear in relation to driving offences in Essex.

He is also wanted in connection with robbery, theft and burglary offences.

Police describe Mr Crinnon as being white, of medium build, about six foot tall and has short dark brown hair and hazel coloured eyes.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach him, but anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabout is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

