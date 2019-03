Wanted man arrested in North Yorkshire

Alexander Hewitt, who was wanted by police in Norfolk, has been arrested in North Yorkshire. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man wanted by Norfolk police on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence has been arrested about 200 miles away.

Alexander Hewitt, 62, who was wanted in the west and north Norfolk areas, was arrested by North Yorkshire Police in Pickering on Friday, March 15.

Norfolk police have thanked the media for their assistance in publicising the wanted appeal.