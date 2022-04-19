Danny Desborough was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court following an attack in a communal garden in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

A bare-chested man used a knife and a bird table to attack another man following an argument in a communal garden, a court has heard.

Danny Desborough, 23, was drunk and became involved in an argument with Paul Paget in the communal garden area of St Edmunds Flats, St Edmundsbury Road, King's Lynn.

Norwich Crown Court heard Desborough, who was bare chested, "wanted to pursue the argument" and "wouldn't let whatever the issue was go".

Adam Norris, prosecuting, said the defendant made repeated drunk attacks towards Paget, who was also bare-chested and managed to subdue the defendant.

At one point Desborough came out "armed with a knife" but was disarmed by Paget who was "holding a bat or a stick".

Paget was pushed into a window sill by Desborough who also "picked up a bird table" which he used to ram the window on Paget's door.

Desborough, who also used his bare hands to smash windows, shouted abuse at Paget, referring to him as being Irish.

Police were called following the incident, which happened at about 6.30pm on August 22 last year, and while Paget complied with officers, Desborough became violent.

He spat in the face of a female officer who tried to arrest him before punching her between her mouth, almost knocking her out.

The officer managed to get up and used PAVA spray to help subdue the defendant with the help of a colleague.

Desborough, of School Road, Terrington St John, Wisbech, appeared at court on Tuesday (April 19) having previously admitted possession of a blade in public, affray, racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

Desborough was given a 51-week custodial sentence suspended for two years by Recorder Douglas Herbert who also ordered the defendant to carry out 25 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and up to 20 days of a thinking skills programme.

He must also undergo nine months drug rehabilitation activity requirement.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Desborough's recollection of the "appalling" incident was "diminished as a result of his intoxication".

But he said the defendant, who had in the past sought to rely on substances to help him deal with difficult situations, had pleaded guilty to the offences.

Paget, 54, of Lawrence Road, Lynn, was given a 12-month conditional discharge in February after having admitted assault and offensive weapon offences.