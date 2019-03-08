Search

Advanced search

Man used car as weapon by driving at victim three times at Tesco petrol station

PUBLISHED: 12:20 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 10 September 2019

Exterior of Tesco supermarket, Blue Boar Lane in Norwich. PIC: Natasha Lyster

Exterior of Tesco supermarket, Blue Boar Lane in Norwich. PIC: Natasha Lyster

A man who "used his car as a weapon" by driving at another person three times at a Norwich petrol station has been warned he faces jail.

Mark McMillan, 47, drove his Nissan X-Trail car at the victim on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station at Blue Boar Lane.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the defendant said he was not trying to run over the man but "was trying to scare him".

But Mr Youell said by using the vehicle in the way he did there was clearly a risk the man could get hurt.

McMillan, of St Mary's Close, Horsham St Faith, appeared in court on Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on February 22 this year.

Richard Kelly, representing McMillan, said his client was a man of good character and insisted there was "no real injury of any real significance" caused.

He said it was a brief incident and told how any disqualification imposes would have an "enormous impact" on both the defendant and his family.

Mr Kelly said there were plenty of mitigating factors for Mr McMillan, a married floor fitter with three young children, who also had a number of character witnesses.

You may also want to watch:

He had asked wether the judge would be prepared to sentence McMillan straight away.

But Judge Stephen Holt said he would not be prepared to as footage of the incident needed to be viewed and the matter properly considered.

Judge Holt adjourned sentence until October 15 to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared but warned McMillan of the likely outcome.

He said: "You've pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and from what I know of the case it's a serious mater.

"Using a car as a weapon which in effect you were doing, albeit to frighten someone, it's serious."

Judge Holt granted McMillan bail on the condition he co-operates with the probation service but warned that "all options were open".

He said: "It seems to me that custody is very likely in this case."

McMillan was also given an interim disqualification from driving.

McMillan pleaded not guilty to other charges, including common assault on February 22 this year, but they were asked to lie on file.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Norwich bistro named best local restaurant in Good Food Guide 2020

Co-owner, Felix Rehberg, with his daughter 11-week-old Aubree, and co-owner and chef, Francis Woolf, at their restaurant Woolf & Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City starlet Aarons allays long term injury fears after starring role for England’s Under-21s

Norwich City youngster Max Aarons starred for England's Under-21s before a late injury exit Picture: PA

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man used car as weapon by driving at victim three times at Tesco petrol station

Exterior of Tesco supermarket, Blue Boar Lane in Norwich. PIC: Natasha Lyster

Construction worker died from drug and alcohol toxicity

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Photo by Simon Finlay

7 Oktoberfest events taking place in Norfolk

Oktoberfest Norwich Credit: Supplied by Oktoberfest Norwich

New French bistro could open in Norwich Lanes

The former Norwich Gift Emporium which could be turned into a French bistro after a planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture Eleanor Pringle.

Classic car day returns to town

Scenes from the 2016 King's Lynn Classic Car Show. Pictures by Matt Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists