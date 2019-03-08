Man used car as weapon by driving at victim three times at Tesco petrol station

Exterior of Tesco supermarket, Blue Boar Lane in Norwich. PIC: Natasha Lyster

A man who "used his car as a weapon" by driving at another person three times at a Norwich petrol station has been warned he faces jail.

Mark McMillan, 47, drove his Nissan X-Trail car at the victim on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station at Blue Boar Lane.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the defendant said he was not trying to run over the man but "was trying to scare him".

But Mr Youell said by using the vehicle in the way he did there was clearly a risk the man could get hurt.

McMillan, of St Mary's Close, Horsham St Faith, appeared in court on Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on February 22 this year.

Richard Kelly, representing McMillan, said his client was a man of good character and insisted there was "no real injury of any real significance" caused.

He said it was a brief incident and told how any disqualification imposes would have an "enormous impact" on both the defendant and his family.

Mr Kelly said there were plenty of mitigating factors for Mr McMillan, a married floor fitter with three young children, who also had a number of character witnesses.

He had asked wether the judge would be prepared to sentence McMillan straight away.

But Judge Stephen Holt said he would not be prepared to as footage of the incident needed to be viewed and the matter properly considered.

Judge Holt adjourned sentence until October 15 to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared but warned McMillan of the likely outcome.

He said: "You've pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and from what I know of the case it's a serious mater.

"Using a car as a weapon which in effect you were doing, albeit to frighten someone, it's serious."

Judge Holt granted McMillan bail on the condition he co-operates with the probation service but warned that "all options were open".

He said: "It seems to me that custody is very likely in this case."

McMillan was also given an interim disqualification from driving.

McMillan pleaded not guilty to other charges, including common assault on February 22 this year, but they were asked to lie on file.