Man told to 'grow up' after admitting coercive behaviour towards parents

Published: 3:02 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 4:25 PM February 1, 2021

A man who admitted controlling and coercive behaviour towards his parents has been told to “grow up” by a judge.

Michael Constable, 30, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour towards his parents between September 1, 2020, and September 28, 2020, and damaging a television, by throwing a hammer at it, on September 25, 2020.

He also admitted assault by beating his father on September 26, 2020, and September 27.

In addition Constable admitted being the owner of the dog Baloo, which was dangerously out of control in St John’s Way, Feltwell, near Thetford.

The charge states that Baloo while out of control injured a police officer on September 27, last year.

Constable, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, February 1 for sentence.

Hugh Vass, mitigating, said Constable’s problems related to being “a child in adult clothing”.

He said it was “an unusual case of domestic violence” in that it was the child who had perpetrated the violence against parents.

Mr Vass conceded that Constable’s parents needed protection.

He said he wanted to get back his beloved Staffordshire bull terrier Baloo but knows it will be cared for by his parents.

He accepted the defendant used physical violence on two occasions and threw a hammer at his parents’ television.

He said he had served the equivalent of an eight month sentence and urged that any sentence be suspended.

Judge Maureen Bacon said Constable was a 30-year-old man and it was “time for you to grow up and take responsibility”.

She said he had pushed his father and “grabbed him around his throat” which was a “very dangerous thing to do”.

Judge Bacon sentenced him to a 24 month community order including 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and 100 hours unpaid work.

There was also a restraining order imposed meaning he cannot attend his parents’ address until further order.

For the offence of allowing the dog to be dangerously out of control he was given a 12 month conditional discharge.