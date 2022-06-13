Man declines lesser charges over arson attack allegations

Fire tore through a semi-detached property in Hall Farm Road, Gayton, in the early hours of Sunday, December 19 - Credit: Chris Bishop

A man who denies arson with intent to endanger life following a serious blaze in a west Norfolk village has declined to accept lesser charges.

Anthony Collins, 42, was charged following a fire at a semi-detached property in Hall Farm Road, Gayton, in the early hours of December 19 last year.

A woman in her 20s, who lived at the property, fled to a neighbouring house, while a man in his 30s, who was also in the property at the time of the fire, suffered spinal injuries trying to escape. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for treatment.

Collins, of Birch Tree Close, Lynn, pleaded not guilty in January to arson with intent to endanger life and aggravated burglary.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, told Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 13) that the crown would accept guilty pleas to the lesser charges of reckless arson and grievous bodily harm.

But the court heard that Collins, who appeared via videolink from Norwich Prison, had given no indications that he intended to change his plea.

A trial has been listed by Judge Alice Robinson for June 20.

