Man to stand trial over A47 crash which killed two women

Published: 5:04 PM March 9, 2021

Simon Nortcliffe is to stand trial following a fatal crash on the A47 which resulted in the deaths of two women. - Credit: Archant

A man is due to stand trial next week accused of causing the death of two women by dangerous driving following a crash on the A47.

Simon Nortcliffe, 53, has pleaded not guilty to driving a Fiat Ducato van dangerously on the A47 New Road, near Mautby, causing the deaths of Mary Matthews, 76, and Myra Green, 78, who were driving in the opposite direction in a pink Nissan Micra on March 2 last year.

Nortcliffe, from Shropshire, appeared over a link at Norwich Crown Court for a pre-trial review in front of Judge Anthony Bate on Tuesday, March 9.

The trial is due to go ahead at the crown court on March 17.

David Wilson prosecutes the case and John Morgans defends Nortcliffe.

The crash sparked a large emergency response with multiple fire crews, ambulances, the air ambulance and police rushing to the scene.