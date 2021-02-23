Man denies causing death by dangerous driving after fatal A143 crash

Published: 3:48 PM February 23, 2021

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin - Credit: Simon Parkin

A man is to stand trial accused of death by dangerous driving following a crash which killed one woman and injured seven other people.

Emergency services were called after the crash on the A143 Scole Road at Brockdish and involved a blue Ford C-Max and a white Vauxhall Corsa.

Retired factory worker Dawn Waterman, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened just before 3.50pm on October 20 last year.

Seven other people were injured in the crash which saw the A143 closed for five hours between Brockdish and Thorpe Abbots.

Lee Garcia, 42, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, February 23 when he pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and also causing death by careless driving.

Garcia, from Romford, will stand trial on September 27.

A further case management hearing was also listed for June 25.