Lorry driver to stand trial over death of plumber in HGV crash
PUBLISHED: 08:58 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 18 March 2019
Archant
A lorry driver is due to go on trial today accused of causing the death of a man by dangerous driving.
Grigore Anton, 46, from Romania, will stand trial at Norwich Crown Court over the death of 29-year-old Luke Ware, a plumber from School Road in Foulden, who died when the 4x4 he was driving collided with a HGV on Foulden Road, Didlington, on October 9.
The inquest into Mr Ware’s death established his medical cause of death as extensive chest injuries caused by a road traffic collision.
His body was formally identified by his brother, Samuel, on October 15.
Police had been called to Foulden Road at 6.30pm on October 9 to reports of a crash between a green Daihatsu FourTrak 4x4 and a blue Scania Heavy Goods Vehicle.
Anton, the driver of the HGV, was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving and was remanded in custody.
Comments have been disabled on this article.