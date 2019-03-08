Lorry driver to stand trial over death of plumber in HGV crash

Grigore Anton stands accused of death by dangerous driving following a crash on Foulden Road, Didlington. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A lorry driver is due to go on trial today accused of causing the death of a man by dangerous driving.

Grigore Anton, 46, from Romania, will stand trial at Norwich Crown Court over the death of 29-year-old Luke Ware, a plumber from School Road in Foulden, who died when the 4x4 he was driving collided with a HGV on Foulden Road, Didlington, on October 9.

The inquest into Mr Ware’s death established his medical cause of death as extensive chest injuries caused by a road traffic collision.

His body was formally identified by his brother, Samuel, on October 15.

Police had been called to Foulden Road at 6.30pm on October 9 to reports of a crash between a green Daihatsu FourTrak 4x4 and a blue Scania Heavy Goods Vehicle.

Anton, the driver of the HGV, was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving and was remanded in custody.