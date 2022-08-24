News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man to stand trial accused of raping woman at UEA campus

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:28 PM August 24, 2022
UEA campus

A man is accused of raping a woman on the UEA campus in February 2019 - Credit: Flickr/Kaysgeog

A man is set to stand trial accused of the rape of a woman at the University of East Anglia.

Nayan Trivedi, 22, has pleaded not guilty to rape involving a woman at the Norwich university campus in February 2019. He also denies sexual assault.

He had been due to stand trial over the allegations in both 2020 and 2021 but on both occasions proceedings had to be adjourned due to Covid. 

At a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (August 24), Judge Alice Robinson set a new date for the five-day trial to take place from April 24 next year.

She said the “very serious charges” meant it was in the interest of justice for it to be held as soon as possible.

Trivedi, from Southchurch Boulevard, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, did not attend the hearing.

The court was told the case would involve witnesses from as far afield as Brighton, Wales and Minnesota in the USA. 

