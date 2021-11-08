News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rape trial adjourned for 10 months after positive Covid test

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:15 AM November 8, 2021
The University of East Anglia in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A 22-year-old man has had his trial for the rape of a woman at the University of East Anglia adjourned after his barrister tested positive for coronavirus.

Nayan Trivedi has pleaded not guilty to rape involving a woman at the UEA campus in February 2019.

He has also denied sexual assault at the same time and was due to stand trial on October 25 this year.

But Norwich Crown Court heard the case could not go ahead after Trivedi's representation was diagnosed with Covid-19 the day before.

The case was mentioned again on Monday (November 8) when a new trial date of August 30 was fixed by Judge Katharine Moore.

Trivedi, from Southchurch Boulevard, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, did not attend the hearing but was represented by Christina Josephides.

Joanne Eley appeared for the prosecution.


