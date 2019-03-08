Man to stand trial for attempted murder following city stabbing

Officers were called to reports that two women, aged in their 60s and 70s, had sustained knife injuries outside an address in Riverside Road. Picture: Neil Perry Archant

A man will stand trial next month accused of attempted murder following an incident in Norwich where two woman were stabbed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Brine, 66, of Randell Close, North Walsham, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder following an incident on Riverside Road, in Norwich, on November 8, last year.

You may also want to watch:

Two women, in their 60s and 70s, suffered stab wounds outside an address on the road during the incident with both having to be taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Brine appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from HMP Norwich on Friday (September 13) for a pre-trial review.

The court heard following psychiatric reports he would no longer be running insanity as a defence with intent now the only issue to decide.

Brine, who will stand trial on October 7, has previously admitted a second count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the second victim.