Man denies knocking over elderly woman in hit-and-run

A man is to stand trial later this year after he denied being involved in a hit-and-run in Norwich which left an elderly woman with "life-changing" injuries.

Nevin Pennington, 31, pleaded not guilty to a number of driving offences when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 10).

It follows an incident on Edward Street, Norwich, on April 5 last year where an elderly pedestrian was knocked down.

Pennington, of Vauxhall Street, Norwich, has denied driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and report a road accident and failing to give driver information.

He has also pleaded not guilty to driving a vehicle with a defective part likely to cause injury, a nearside wing with corroded edges, defective steering and nearside defective window glass, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

A trial has been fixed for March 18.