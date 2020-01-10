Man denies knocking over elderly woman in hit-and-run
PUBLISHED: 14:17 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 10 January 2020
Archant
A man is to stand trial later this year after he denied being involved in a hit-and-run in Norwich which left an elderly woman with "life-changing" injuries.
Nevin Pennington, 31, pleaded not guilty to a number of driving offences when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 10).
It follows an incident on Edward Street, Norwich, on April 5 last year where an elderly pedestrian was knocked down.
You may also want to watch:
Pennington, of Vauxhall Street, Norwich, has denied driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and report a road accident and failing to give driver information.
He has also pleaded not guilty to driving a vehicle with a defective part likely to cause injury, a nearside wing with corroded edges, defective steering and nearside defective window glass, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
A trial has been fixed for March 18.
Comments have been disabled on this article.