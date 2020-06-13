Man set to stand trial accused of the murder of former Norwich woman

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family. Archant

A man is to stand trial accused of the murder of a woman from Norwich.

Tracey Kidd, 57, was found by police inside a property in Charnwood Street, London in March this year after concerns for her welfare were raised.

A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as a head injury.

Paul Vissers, 40, of Charnwood Street, London, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in London on Friday (June 12) when he denied murder.

The matter has been fixed for trial on September 1 this year with a pre-trial review set to take place on August 24.

Miss Kidd, a former Heartsease High School pupil, was described as a “bundle of fun” by her sister Gina, 59, as part of an emotional tribute earlier this year.

• Two women, aged 48 and 32, had also been arrested in connection with Miss Kidd’s death and have since been released under investigation.