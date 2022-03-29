Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Dean Allsop at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A 48-year-old has admitted killing a man who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew - but has denied murder.

James Crosbie was charged with the murder of Dean Allsop following an incident in Primrose Crescent last April.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 29) where he admitted manslaughter, on the grounds of diminished responsibility, but denied murder.

The plea was not accepted by the prosecution and Crosbie, who appeared in the dock in person, will stand trial on July 4 this year.

Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14 last year, following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

Mr Allsop, 41, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries.

Dean Allsop, 41, who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew in April last year. - Credit: Facebook

The father-of-three, a roadworker with a love of motorbikes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew last year. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

In court on Tuesday, Crosbie also pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, in relation to two women injured during the incident.

He also denied two counts of wounding with intent but admitted three counts of possessing offensive weapons, namely a saw and two kitchen knives.

Crosbie also admitted two counts of unlawful wounding.

Some members of Mr Allsop's family, including his partner Louise Newell, attended the hearing.

Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children. - Credit: Submitted by Norfolk Constabulary

Mr Allsop has been described as a "loveable family man who lived life to the full" by Miss Newell.

She said: "Dean was the backbone of our family. He held us all together.

"The impact of Dean's death has devastated not just for his family but the whole community.

"Dean was a caring, protective and lovable family man.

"He loved and lived life to the full.

"He was the funniest man and his laugh was infectious."

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood. - Credit: Gareth Matey

Mr Allsop's mother Jill, who lives in Lincolnshire, has previously said: "I can't believe Dean has gone. My heart is shattered and our family is truly broken.

"We miss him so much. He was a big part of our lives.

"My life will never be the same."

She said Mr Allsop's death had "affected so many people's lives".

But she said they were a "strong family" and would "get through this together".