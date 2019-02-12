Search

Man to go on trial accused of breaking into Norwich bank

PUBLISHED: 10:16 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 27 February 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

A man who broke into a bank has pleaded not guilty as  he was suffering from “a disease of the mind” at the time.

Karimdad Rezai, 29,  appeared at Norwich  Crown Court yesterday having been charged with two counts of burglary.

Rezai is accused of breaking into Barclays Bank on Red Lion Street, Norwich, in an attempt to steal on November 5 last year.

On the same date, Rezai, of Bignold Road, Norwich, is accused of breaking into a property in Redwell Street, Norwich, taking a book on architecture by Sir Banister Fletcher.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to both offences which the court heard happened at a time when he was “suffering from a severe psychotic episode of the mind”.

A trial could be heard on May 15 this year.

There will be another hearing on April 12.

Rezai was granted unconditional bail.

