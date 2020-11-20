Search

Man accused of being drunk in charge of a car at garage off A47

PUBLISHED: 16:15 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 20 November 2020

A man who was found over the legal limit for alcohol in a car by police is to stand trial accused of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Ryan Pemberton, 22, was found by police in a Renault Clio car at the Shell garage off the A47 at Yarmouth Road, Brundall.

Pemberton was found to have 83mcgs of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Pemberton, of Station Road, Attlebridge, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (November 20) accused of being in charge of a motor vehicle while being above the legal alcohol limit.

The defendant entered a not guilty plea to the offence, which is said to have happened on July 11 this year.

A trial was fixed at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court for February 15 next year.

Pemberton was granted bail until the trial before Yarmouth magistrates in February next year.

