Man to go on trial accused of attempted Rambo knife murder in Norwich
A 23-year-old is to go on trial charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Norwich.
Rahein Phillips appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an offensive weapon, a Rambo-style knife.
It follows an incident in Bollingbroke Road, Mile Cross, Norwich, on May 13 this year when a man in his 30s was stabbed.
The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.
Phillips, from London, appeared at court on Wednesday (November 25) when he entered not guilty pleas to all three charges.
A jury of six men and six women were sworn in by Judge Katharine Moore with the case set to open on Thursday (November 26).
Lori Tucker appeared for the prosecution and Ben Gordon defended Phillips.
